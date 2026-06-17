World Cup: Everything to know about England vs Croatia match

By Goli Innocent

England and Croatia will renew their modern World Cup rivalry when both sides clash in a highly anticipated Group L encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The fixture brings added intrigue following their famous 2018 semi-final meeting, where Croatia defeated England after extra time to reach the World Cup final, a result that still lingers in English football memory.

England arrive as one of the tournament favourites, while Croatia continue to carry the reputation of a resilient, technically disciplined side capable of troubling any opposition on their day.

Match details

The Group L encounter will be played on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

For Nigerian football fans, kick-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Nigerian time (WAT).

The match will take place in Dallas, United States, as both teams begin their push for early control of the group.

Why the match matters

Opening fixtures often determine momentum in the group stage.

England will be expected to start strongly to avoid early pressure in a group that also includes Ghana and Panama.

Croatia, meanwhile, will be keen to secure at least a point against one of the tournament favourites, a result that could prove vital in their qualification push.

World Cup history

England are making their 17th World Cup appearance. The Three Lions remain one of the competition’s traditional heavyweights, having won the tournament in 1966 and reached the semi-finals in recent editions.

Croatia are appearing in their seventh World Cup. The Balkan nation has built an impressive modern record, finishing runners-up in 2018 and reaching the semi-finals in 2022.

Their consistency has established them as one of Europe’s most reliable tournament sides despite their smaller population size.

Head-to-head record

England and Croatia have developed a competitive rivalry in recent years.

Their most famous meeting remains the 2018 World Cup semi-final, where Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 after extra time.

Since then, both sides have met in UEFA competitions, producing closely contested matches that highlight the narrow gap between them.

England’s strengths

England enter the tournament with one of the deepest attacking squads in world football.

Led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, the Three Lions boast pace, creativity and goal threat across multiple positions.

Their tactical approach is expected to focus on high pressing, quick ball recovery and wide attacking play, designed to stretch defensive structures.

England also benefit from strong squad depth, allowing tactical flexibility throughout matches and across the tournament.

Croatia’s strengths

Croatia remain one of the most tactically disciplined teams in international football.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modrić continues to anchor their system, supported by experienced players such as Marcelo Brozović and Mateo Kovačić.

Their strengths lie in possession control, midfield organisation and game management under pressure.

Croatia are also highly effective in frustrating opponents and exploiting moments of defensive lapses.

Key battleground

The midfield duel is expected to define the outcome of the match.

If England succeed in pressing high and disrupting Croatia’s rhythm, they could dominate attacking phases and create scoring chances.

However, if Croatia control possession and slow the tempo, they may limit England’s attacking flow and turn the match into a tactical battle.

Chances of victory

England enter the match as favourites, but Croatia are capable of causing an upset.

Win probability:

England: 45%

Croatia: 30%

Draw: 25%

England’s attacking depth and pace give them a slight edge, but Croatia’s experience and tactical discipline ensure they remain firmly in contention throughout the contest.

Prediction

England’s attacking quality and squad depth may give them the edge in a tight contest.

Croatia are expected to remain compact and competitive but may struggle to contain sustained pressure over 90 minutes.

Predicted score:

England 2-1 Croatia.