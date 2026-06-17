Oshiomhole denies signature forgery allegation

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has denied alleging that signatures of senators were forged in the report that recommended the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a disclaimer issued on Tuesday night, the Edo North senator said his comments during an interview on AIT’s Politics Today on June 15 had been misrepresented.

According to Oshiomhole, reports suggesting that he accused anyone of forging senators’ signatures were inaccurate.

“My attention has been brought to an obvious misrepresentation of the statement I made during the course of my interview on AIT ‘Politics Today’ broadcast on Monday 15th June 2026,” he said.

“To set the records straight, I wish to make the following clarifications.

“The insinuation that I said signatures of Senators were forged is a complete misrepresentation of what I actually said.”

Oshiomhole said he agreed with the Senate spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, that no senator’s signature was forged in the process leading to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

He explained that no senator had complained to him that his or her signature was forged.

“I agree absolutely with the spokesperson of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Yemi Adaramodu, that no signature of Senators was forged in Natasha Akpoti’s suspension,” he stated.

“This is because no Senator complained to me that his or her signature was forged. The only comment I made is that one Senator, who is a member of the Committee, ‘claimed’ that the signatures of attendance of some Senators were attached to the final report.”

He added that any interpretation suggesting that he alleged forgery was “completely untrue and should be disregarded.”

The former Edo State governor also said the controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension should be considered closed, noting that the Senate had since moved on from the matter.

“As far as I am concerned, the issue of suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been put to rest and the Senate has since moved on,” he said.

Oshiomhole further clarified that his comments were made in response to a claim by the AIT interviewer that Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele had described the Natasha matter as the “lowest point” of the 10th Senate in the last three years.

According to him, his response was simply that if the Senate Leader actually made such a remark, it should be taken seriously.

“Once again, I emphasise that no Senator told me that his or her signature was forged,” he stated.

He also expressed regret if his remarks had caused embarrassment to any senator or the Senate as an institution.

“Finally, I regret if my comments may have caused embarrassment to any Senator or the 10th Senate as an institution,” Oshiomhole said.

The clarification comes a day after comments attributed to Oshiomhole during the television interview sparked reactions and prompted a response from the Senate spokesman, who maintained that no senator’s signature was forged in the report that led to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.