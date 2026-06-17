Lagos police deny late DCP Khan Salihu’s purported kidnap

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a publication alleging that the late Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration at the command, DCP Khan Salihu, was kidnapped by suspected criminals before his death.

In a Tuesday statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command described the publication as false, reckless, and highly irresponsible.

“For the avoidance of doubt, DCP Khan Salihu was never kidnapped at any time prior to his demise.

“The report is entirely false, misleading, and a complete fabrication with no basis in fact whatsoever,” the statement reads in part.

The command categorically stated that prior to his passing, Salihu briefly complained of feeling unwell and was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Sadly, upon arrival, medical doctors confirmed him dead.

“At no time was he abducted, kidnapped, or involved in any incident remotely connected to criminal activity as falsely portrayed in the publication,” the command reiterated.

The command explained that it found it deeply disturbing and professionally disappointing that such a spurious and unverified story could be published by a recognised media platform without the slightest attempt to verify the information from the appropriate authorities.

This, it noted, represented a serious breach of the fundamental principles of responsible journalism and has unnecessarily misled the public while causing avoidable pain and distress to the family, friends, and professional colleagues of the late senior officer.

The statement further reads, “The publication is not only inaccurate but also insensitive, particularly at a time when the Command, family members, and loved ones are mourning the loss of a dedicated and accomplished senior police officer who served the nation with distinction.

“The Lagos State Police Command therefore demands the immediate withdrawal of the false report and urges the media organisation concerned to issue a public correction and apology in the interest of truth, professionalism, and public accountability.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the publication in its entirety and rely only on information released through official channels of the Lagos State Police Command.

The command remains committed to combating misinformation and will continue to provide accurate, timely, and verified information to the public.”