‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland confirms he married Zendaya in secret ceremony

British actor Tom Holland has confirmed that he and his longtime partner, actress Zendaya, are already married, ending months of speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire magazine, the Spider-Man star revealed that the private ceremony had already taken place, adding that close family members were present at the event.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Holland said, responding to earlier public comments that suggested the couple had quietly tied the knot.

The couple, who became engaged in December 2024 after several years together, had been the subject of growing rumours following cryptic remarks from Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, in March 2026, as well as subtle public comments during media appearances.

Holland noted that even a series of AI-generated wedding images circulated online added to confusion, with some family members initially unaware of what was real and what was fabricated.

He joked that his grandmother briefly felt hurt after believing she had been excluded from the ceremony.

When asked whether other relatives were informed about the wedding, he responded: “No, because they were all there,” declining to provide further details.

Despite keeping the ceremony private, Holland spoke warmly about his relationship with Zendaya, describing it as a stabilising force amid the pressures of Hollywood careers.

“Our business can present very stressful situations, and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he said.

He added that their shared experience in the entertainment industry strengthens their bond, saying it allows them to support each other in ways others may not fully understand.

“For me, I found my person. She’s my best friend,” he said, adding that he feels “the happiest I have ever been” in the relationship.

The actor also reflected on their first meeting during the casting process for Spider-Man: Homecoming, recalling that Zendaya secured her role immediately after auditioning.

The new instalment in the franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is scheduled for release at the end of July and is expected to mark the beginning of a new trilogy starring Holland.