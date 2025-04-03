From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Nexus Soccer Academy in Kano State has signed a deal with SK Bischofshofen from Austria to boost football development. The agreement focuses on growing the sport in Nigeria.

Jamil Abdussalam signed for Nexus Soccer Academy, while Patrick Reiter signed for SK Bischofshofen. Both leaders sealed the partnership officially.

Abdussalam shared a statement calling this a big step for grassroots and professional football in Nigeria. He said Oluwabunmi Moses Egbebi brokered the deal. As a result, Egbebi is now the Project Director for this partnership.

The agreement aims to help young Nigerian footballers. It offers structured training, international exposure, and mentorship. Plus, it will share knowledge between Nigerian and Austrian coaches to improve skills and tactics.

It also creates chances for Nigerian players to shine in Europe. This bridges the gap between African and European football markets. Abdussalam added that it promotes grassroots football with top global standards, giving young players pro-level training early on.

Patrick Reiter, President of SK Bischofshofen, spoke too. He said, “Football is a global language, and through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the growth of young African talents. Nigeria has always been a powerhouse in football, and we believe this project will strengthen the connection between our two footballing cultures.”