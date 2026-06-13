From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has thrown its weight behind Senate Committee Chairman on the South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for demanding full accountability over funds allocated to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) .

In a press release signed by COSEYL President General, Goodluck Ibem, the apex South East youth body described Kalu’s intervention during a recent Senate oversight session as “courageous, principled, and uncompromising.”

COSEYL praised Kalu for insisting on detailed financial records for the N16.6 billion so far released to the Commission. The group specifically backed his concerns over the reported payment of N153 million monthly rent for office accommodation, calling it a matter that “demands immediate and comprehensive clarification.”

“Every kobo appropriated for the development of the South East must be accounted for and must directly impact the lives of our people through visible infrastructure, economic empowerment, and sustainable development projects,” the statement read.

The group faulted the explanations so far provided by SEDC leadership, saying they “fall short of the standards of transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility expected” from an agency created to drive regional development.

COSEYL said Kalu’s stance proves he is “a leader of integrity, courage, and impeccable character” at a time when “many public officials shy away from asking difficult questions.”

The group urged other lawmakers to emulate his example and called on the Senate Committee to sustain its oversight to ensure SEDC funds translate into tangible benefits for the region.

“The era of unquestioned expenditure of public funds must come to an end. Development agencies must understand that they are custodians of public trust,” COSEYL stated, adding that it remains committed to supporting efforts that promote transparency and sustainable development in the South East.