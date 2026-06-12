Trabzonspor identifies potential replacement for Onuachu

Trabzonspor have reportedly begun preparing for the possibility of losing Paul Onuachu by identifying Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov as a potential replacement for the Nigerian forward, according to Turkish newspaper Taka Gazete.

Trabzonspor are keen to keep hold of Onuachu, who has attracted interest from several clubs following his impressive performances last season.

However, with increasing offers for the Super Eagles striker, Trabzonspor’s management are believed to have started exploring alternative options in the transfer market.

Shomurodov, who currently plays for İstanbul Başakşehir, has emerged as one of the leading names on Trabzonspor’s shortlist should Onuachu depart this summer.

The 30-year-old shared the 2025-26 Süper Lig Golden Boot award with Onuachu after both strikers finished the campaign with 22 goals each.

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has repeatedly insisted that the club have no intention of selling their star striker, even stating that they would reject a €20 million offer for Onuachu.

Despite that stance, the club want to be prepared for every possible scenario as interest in the Nigerian continues to grow.

Onuachu has a valid contract with Trabzonspor until the end of the 2027-2028 season.