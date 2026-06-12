Anunoby eyes NBA glory as Knicks seeks title clincher

By Joe Apu

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby will be looking to move one step closer to basketball immortality when the Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Saturday night.

The British-Nigerian star, whose family hails from Anambra State, heads into the crucial contest on the back of one of the most memorable performances of his career after helping the Knicks secure a dramatic 107-106 victory in Game 4.

Anunoby scored 33 points and delivered the decisive basket with just 1.2 seconds remaining, tipping in a missed three-pointer from Jalen Brunson to complete a stunning 29-point comeback and hand New York a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The victory has placed the Knicks within touching distance of their first NBA championship since 1973, with Saturday’s game in San Antonio presenting their first opportunity to seal the title.

Anunoby’s impact throughout the Finals has been vital for New York, providing scoring, defensive intensity and leadership as the franchise chases a long-awaited return to the top of the NBA.

Knicks coach Mike Brown praised the Nigerian-descended forward’s determination after his Game 4 heroics.

“I told OG as big, as strong, as athletic as he is, he’s got to be a monster on the offensive glass,” Brown said after the victory.

While Anunoby supplied the winning moment, All-Star guard Jalen Brunson continues to spearhead the Knicks’ offense and will once again be central to their championship hopes.

The Spurs, meanwhile, face a must-win situation. Led by French superstar Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio will be desperate to respond after suffering one of the most painful defeats in Finals history.

Wembanyama produced 24 points and 13 rebounds in Game 4 but will need greater support from teammates such as De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper if the Spurs are to extend the series.

For Nigerian basketball fans, attention will once again be on Anunoby, whose mother, Grace Ndidi Okereke, represented Nigeria in athletics. A victory on Saturday would make him one of the latest Nigerian-descended players to capture an NBA championship and further enhance his growing legacy on the global stage.

With history within reach, Anunoby and the Knicks know that one more victory could end a 53-year wait and bring the NBA title back to New York.