Nigerians deserve results, not fresh promises, ADC tells Tinubu 

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said Nigerians are interested in results, after three years of the President Bola Tinubu administration, and not fresh promises from the President.

The ADC, which was reacting to President Tinubu’s June 12 address, stated that the president’s repeated assurances on economic recovery, security and job creation amounted to an admission that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to deliver on the very promises that brought it to power in 2015.

The opposition party, in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that Democracy Day Address should have been an opportunity for the president to showcase how his government has benefited the people, not another campaign promises.

The ADC said stated: “President Tinubu’s address was long on promises and short on answers. What Nigerians heard today was not the speech of a government entering its fourth year in office. It was the speech of a candidate seeking another mandate. Throughout the address, the President asked Nigerians to believe once again that prosperity is just around the corner, that economic reforms will soon bear fruit, that jobs are coming, that security is improving,

“The question Nigerians should be asking is simple: After three years of President Tinubu and eleven years of APC rule, why are we still talking about promises?

“The APC came to power in 2015 promising to tackle insecurity, revive the economy, create jobs, reduce poverty, strengthen institutions, and improve the quality of life of Nigerians. Eleven years later, these same issues continue to dominate the government’s speeches. The fact that the president is still making many of the same promises that brought the APC to power is itself an admission that those promises remain unfulfilled.”

It added; “Most striking was the president’s attempt to present his administration as though it has only recently arrived in office. President Tinubu has been in power for three years. The APC has governed Nigeria for more than a decade. At this stage, Nigerians are not interested in projections. They are interested in outcomes. They are not looking for assurances. They are looking for evidence.”