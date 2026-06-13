By Lukman Olabiyi

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and musician-activist Folarin Falana (Falz) and other prominent activists, on June 12, led calls for the immediate release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, using the Democracy Day protest to spotlight worsening insecurity, economic hardship and governance challenges across Nigeria.

Addressing protesters in Lagos, Falana expressed deep concern over the plight of schoolchildren and teachers being held captive by kidnappers, describing their condition as dire and unacceptable.

“We are protesting the kidnapping of our children in Oyo State. We are also protesting injustice in our country, where innocent schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states have remained in the custody of criminals for several weeks,” he said.

According to the senior advocate, the victims are enduring severe hardship in captivity, lacking access to food, medical care and other basic necessities.

He further revealed that one of the abducted teachers had been killed, describing the act as an attempt by the kidnappers to pressure authorities into accelerating efforts to secure the release of the remaining victims.

Beyond insecurity, Falana said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to what he described as widespread injustice, police harassment of young Nigerians, poverty and hunger.

Reflecting on the significance of June 12, Falana argued that Nigeria’s democratic journey remains unfinished.

Also speaking at the protest, Falz criticised the Federal Government over what he described as worsening insecurity and economic hardship, accusing political leaders of failing to adequately protect citizens.

The demonstration formed part of a nationwide action organised by a coalition of civil society groups, labour activists, youth organisations, community associations, social movements and faith-based groups, which designated June 12 as a day of mass protest against insecurity, economic hardship and declining living standards.

The coalition’s declaration was jointly endorsed by prominent activists, including Falana, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) President Yinka Folarin, #EndBadGovernance Movement organiser Hassan Soweto and Falz.