As Nigeria marks 27 years of unbroken democratic practice, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the system has provided the citizenry with choices that are not only unifying and collective, but has given rise to the achievements the country has recorded so far.

Uzodimma, Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum urged Nigerians to keep faith in the country’s democratic system in general, and the President Bola Tinubu’s administration in particular, by supporting his progressive ideals and reforms that have aided the promotion of national unity, stability and development.

The governor said in his Democracy Day message: “From a just system of governance to the practice of inclusiveness in the journey of our national development, democracy has presented us with choices that are unifying and collective, giving rise to the achievements we have recorded thus far.

“As a people, we have continued to strengthen the foundations of nation-building through participation, dialogue, and a shared commitment to progress.

“While enormous gaps remain to be filled in the development of our nation, we can not deny the fact that we have achieved greatness.

“We have built and sustained a system driven by the people, and with each passing day, we improve upon the efforts of the previous one.

“Under the #RenewedHope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have witnessed transformative reforms across various sectors. These reforms are focused on positioning Nigeria to offer hope, opportunities, and assurance of growth for every Nigerian.

“As we commemorate Democracy Day, let us keep faith alive in the system we are building and continue to support progressive ideals that promote the unity, stability, and development of our nation.”