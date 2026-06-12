Igoh Ogbu ruled out for three months after successful surgery

Slavia Prague defender Igoh Ogbu has undergone successful surgery after suffering an Achilles tendon injury while on international duty with the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old picked up the injury during the June international break, with medical assessments later confirming a torn Achilles.

In recent days, Ogbu underwent surgery at the Central Military Hospital in Střešovice, where the procedure was reported to have gone well.

According to press release by Slavia Prague, the Nigerian centre-back is now expected to spend approximately three months on the sidelines as he begins his recovery and rehabilitation programme.

The club confirmed the update, wishing the defender a smooth recovery as he starts the road back to full fitness.

Ogbu has emerged as a key player for Eric Chelle’s side since the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, starting five consecutive matches before sustaining his injury last Saturday.

During that spell, the former Lillestrøm defender played a key role in helping goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo keep two successive clean sheets.

However, the setback adds to what was already a frustrating campaign last season, where injuries restricted him to just nine league starts for Czech First League champions Slavia Prague.

If his rehabilitation goes as planned, Ogbu is expected to miss the first two months of the new season.