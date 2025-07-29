From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

In an apparent bold step towards improving public health and curbing the impact of typhoid fever, the Katsina State government has unveiled a new initiative offering free medical care to all residents diagnosed with the infection.

The programme covers comprehensive treatment for patients diagonized with the infection and surgery for others suffering from typhoid perforation.

In order to ensure accessibility, five designated medical facilities across the state have been selected to provide these services: General Hospital Katsina, Turai Yar’Adua Hospital Katsina, General Amadi Rimi Special Hospital Katsina, General Hospital Jibia and General Hospital Funtua.

A statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Salisu Zango, explained that the initiative aims to reduce the burden of treatment on the patients, by ensuring that those affected by typhoid receive timely and adequate treatment without financial burden, as well as prevent further outbreaks of the disease within the state.

According to him, “Typhoid fever remains a major health challenge in many parts of Nigeria, including Katsina State, due to factors such as inadequate sanitation, contaminated water particularly during the rainy season, and poor hygiene practices.

“Recognizing these challenges, the state government is committed to supporting affected individuals by offering free diagnosis, medication, and follow-up care at designated healthcare facilities across the state.

“Our priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of our people. By providing free medical care for typhoid patients, we hope to encourage early treatment, reduce complications and ultimately decrease the incidence of this preventable disease.

“Patients with typhoid infection are encouraged to visit their nearest designated health centres if they experience symptoms such as prolonged fever, abdominal pain, headache and weakness.

“Katsina government wishes to also urge the public to adopt preventive measures, including proper hand washing, drinking safe water and maintaining good sanitation practices.

“This initiative is part of the Katsina State government’s broader commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery and promoting public health awareness throughout the state,” the statement said.