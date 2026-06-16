Kaduna Assembly passes bill to establish disease control centre

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has passed a bill to establish the Kaduna State Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCDC), aimed at strengthening the prevention, detection and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as other public health emergencies in the state.

The bill, titled “A Bill for a Law to Establish the State Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCDC) and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2026”, was passed on Tuesday during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman.

The proposed centre is expected to serve as a coordinated framework for disease surveillance, outbreak response and emergency preparedness across Kaduna State.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Joint Committee on Health and Judiciary, chaired by Hon. Haruna Barnabas, representing Kauru/Chawai Constituency.

Presenting the report, Barnabas said the legislation would provide a legal and institutional framework for the prevention, detection and control of diseases, as well as other public health emergencies in the state.

He explained that the committee observed that the bill would significantly strengthen the state’s capacity to respond to disease outbreaks and improve public health interventions.

According to him, the committee also recommended amendments to some provisions of the bill, including its title, enactment clause, commencement provisions and interpretation sections.

Following the adoption of the committee’s recommendations, the House considered the bill clause by clause before its eventual passage.

The motion for the passage of the bill was moved by Hon. Ismail Lawal Mahmud, representing Zaria City Constituency, and seconded by Hon. Henry Magaji Danjuma, representing Kagarko Constituency.

Speaking with journalists shortly after plenary, Barnabas described the bill as a major milestone in strengthening Kaduna State’s public health system, noting that it had been under consideration since 2020.

He said the establishment of the centre would ensure a rapid and coordinated response to disease outbreaks, which often occur without warning.

“The importance of this bill cannot be overemphasised because it gives the mandate to address issues arising from disease outbreaks. These outbreaks do not announce their arrival, and there is always a need for immediate intervention,” he said.

Barnabas added that the KDCDC would serve as a central platform for disease surveillance and emergency response, enhancing coordination across the health sector.

He expressed confidence that the state government would fully support the effective take-off of the centre, noting that the administration of Governor Uba Sani had continued to prioritise healthcare delivery and funding.