Insecurity: Katsina shuts POS, bans jerrycan fuel, motorcycles

Katsina State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all Point of Sale (POS) businesses and commercial phone charging centres in Matazu and Musawa Local Governments.

The government also banned the sale, purchase, transportation and storage of petroleum products in jerrycans across the state, as well as the use of motorcycles in the two affected LGs.

Governor Dikko Radda announced the measures in an Executive Order issued after an emergency security meeting with security agencies, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders.

The governor said the directive is part of fresh measures to curb banditry and kidnapping.

He said security assessments showed that POS outlets and commercial phone charging centres in Matazu and Musawa were being exploited by criminal networks to facilitate their operations.

Radda added that the ban on petroleum products in jerrycans was aimed at preventing the diversion of fuel supplies to criminal elements operating in remote locations.

He further said that the restriction on motorcycle use in Matazu and Musawa was intended to disrupt the movement and operational activities of bandits and kidnappers, who frequently rely on motorcycles for transportation.

Radda said the safety of lives and property remained the highest priority of his administration, and assured residents that the government would continue to work closely with security agencies to restore lasting peace and stability across the state.

He urged residents to comply fully with the directives and support security agencies by providing credible information to aid ongoing operations.

The governor warned that violators would face the full weight of the law.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to taking all lawful and necessary measures to ensure communities across the state remain safe, secure and conducive for economic and social activities.