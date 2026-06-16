Day of the African Child: AHF Africa calls for freedom from debt, investment in youths

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

A HIV/AIDS healthcare organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Africa, has called on African leaders to break what it described as the cycle of debt injustice that continues to deprive children and young people of critical investments needed for their growth and development.

The organisation made the call in a statement signed by its Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, to mark the 2026 Day of the African Child, observed annually on June 16 across the continent.

The 2026 global theme is: “Ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene for every child in Africa.”

According to AHF Africa, Africa, being the world’s youngest continent, possesses immense potential in its youthful population but warned that the dreams and aspirations of millions of young people cannot be achieved when governments are compelled to channel scarce resources towards debt servicing instead of investing in essential social services.

The organisation stated that adequate investment in healthcare, education, social protection and economic empowerment is necessary to enable young people to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.

It noted that young people’s needs are interconnected, ranging from HIV prevention and youth-friendly healthcare services to quality education, gender equality, protection from violence and access to economic opportunities.

However, it lamented that an unjust global debt system continues to limit the ability of many African governments to sufficiently fund programmes and services that support the wellbeing and advancement of children and youth.

Through its Freedom from Debt campaign, AHF Africa said it is advocating urgent reforms to the global debt structure, insisting that governments should be empowered to place people above profit and invest more resources in their citizens, particularly young people.

The organisation stressed that sustainable investment in youth development would help improve access to healthcare, keep more children in school, and create pathways for young people to pursue their ambitions and contribute to stronger and more prosperous societies.

AHF also highlighted some of its youth-focused interventions, including the Girls Act and Boys2Men initiatives, which are designed to promote leadership, health literacy, sexual and reproductive health rights, and provide safe spaces for young people to advocate for themselves and their communities.

The foundation reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside young people to strengthen their voices and ensure they play active roles in shaping policies and programmes that affect their lives, saying a future free from unsustainable debt would allow governments to devote more resources to improving the lives of children and young people, thereby creating healthier, more educated and economically empowered societies.

The Day of the African Child is observed annually on June 16 and commemorates the 1976 Soweto Uprising, when South African students were met with violence while protesting inequalities in the apartheid education system and demanding their right to quality education.

The organisation said 50 years later, their legacy continues as a call to action for leaders to listen to young people and ensure that every child has the resources, opportunities and support needed to build the future they deserve.