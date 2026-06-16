FG healthcare drive expands access, specialist services in Lagos

By Doris Obinna

Federal tertiary health institutions in Lagos have highlighted major achievements in healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, workforce training, research and patient welfare, attributing the progress to increased federal government investments and reforms in the health sector. The institutions said sustained collaboration among federal hospitals in the state has strengthened healthcare services and expanded access to quality medical care for Nigerians.

Speaking during a joint media engagement in Lagos, the Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, said the four federal tertiary hospitals in the state have continued to work together to improve healthcare delivery, train health professionals and advance medical research. He stressed that cooperation rather than competition among the institutions has enhanced healthcare outcomes.

Adeyemo said the federal government had made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, workforce development and specialised medical services. He cited the success of the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, which has treated more than 15,000 patients over the past seven years, reducing the need for Nigerians to travel abroad for cancer treatment.

According to him, plans are underway to establish a nuclear medicine centre at LUTH to complement existing oncology services, while a multi-million-dollar outpatient complex, new specialist facilities and hostel refurbishment projects are also being implemented. He added that the federal government’s salary adjustments introduced in January had improved staff welfare and were helping to curb the migration of healthcare professionals abroad.

The LUTH chief further disclosed that the federal government had approved about $3.8 million for a two-megawatt solar power project at the hospital, while existing solar installations currently generate about 550 kilowatts of electricity. He also noted that annual recruitment approvals for federal tertiary hospitals had enabled institutions to strengthen their workforce and meet growing healthcare demands.

Adeyemo announced plans for a dedicated sickle cell centre and revealed that 137 students from LUTH training institutions had already benefited from the federal government’s student loan scheme, with more than N48 million disbursed to support healthcare education and training.

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Epe, Dr Adeleke Kaka, said the institution, which commenced operations in April 2025, had expanded access to specialist healthcare services for residents of Epe and neighbouring communities. He said the hospital now has about 18 specialists across various disciplines and recently performed its first major orthopaedic procedure — a successful total hip replacement surgery.

Kaka stated that the centre had introduced specialised laboratory services, including immunology investigations and genotype testing, while also commencing internship programmes for healthcare graduates. He added that plans were underway to establish a College of Nursing Sciences and residency training programmes to further boost manpower development.

He also disclosed that a one-megawatt energy project under the National Power for Healthcare Initiative would soon be deployed to improve electricity supply at the facility. The medical director highlighted the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Programme, which provides free emergency maternal and newborn care through the National Health Insurance Authority, describing it as a critical intervention for vulnerable families.

The Medical Director of FMC Ebute-Metta, Dr Saheed Ogunme, highlighted advances in minimally invasive surgery, endoscopy, colonoscopy and cancer care. He said the federal government’s Renewed Hope Dialysis Programme had significantly reduced the cost of dialysis for patients, while the hospital continues to train interns, house officers and resident doctors across multiple disciplines and undertakes about 20 research projects annually.

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, represented by its Director of Clinical Services, Dr Funmi Akinola, reported notable progress in mental healthcare, training and research. The hospital said it had upgraded facilities at its School of Psychiatry and Mental Health and strengthened training programmes for psychiatrists, nurses and occupational therapists. It also highlighted efforts to combat substance abuse through training initiatives and methadone replacement therapy for individuals battling opioid dependence.

The chief medical director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, Dr Wakeel Lawal, said the Federal Government’s healthcare reforms under President Bola Tinubu had improved orthopaedic healthcare delivery across the country.

He noted that expanded specialised services, modernised facilities, improved trauma and emergency care, ongoing infrastructure projects, manpower development and international collaborations had enhanced service delivery and positioned the hospital as a leading referral centre attracting patients from within and outside Nigeria.

The health institutions collectively maintained that continued investments in infrastructure, manpower development, specialised services, renewable energy, research and healthcare financing demonstrate the federal government’s commitment to strengthening tertiary healthcare and improving health outcomes nationwide.