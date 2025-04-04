By EMMA JEMEGAH

Renowned and retired FIFA referee, Dr Linus Mba has expressed appreciation to the organisers of the Sportsville Awards for rewarding him while still alive.

Dr Mba was among the 17 awards recipients honoured at the 5th Sportsville Awards held Thursday night in Lagos.

Overwhelmed with the standing ovation that heralded his announcement to mount the stage to receive the Icon award, the former President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) expressed surprise he was considered by Sportsville for the award, adding that it was the first of such he’s receiving after over 40 years of active referee career.

“This is the first award I’m receiving in my about 40 years as a referee. I was beginning to think maybe after I might have gone, somebody will remember me for a post humorous award.

“So, I thank the management of Sportsville for not waiting until I’m gone before recognising my contribution to the development of football,” Dr Mba relishes.