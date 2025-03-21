From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The federal government ,on Thursday through the Energy Commission of Nigeria, ECN has commissioned its Hybrid Electric Vehicle Charging Station, situated in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi ENSE, in his address at the occasion, informed the gathering that the project is an Electric Vehicle Charging Station designed for sustainable running, to stand the test of time.

According to him,”it is a 5.5kilowatt Solar-Powered facility that has capacity to run on both power supply from the public grid when preferred, as well as Solar PV. It is designed with a 10kilowatt Lithium Battery and 8kVA intelligent

inverter, to ensure quick charging, maintainability and, in view of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s local content policy, lithium will soon be available as a raw material to support battery production in Nigeria.”

“This project is in line with the presidential declaration on climate change, Nigerian clean energy policy, towards net-zero GHG emissions, through the use of solar energy, transitioning towards low-carbon economy and reducing our dependence

on fossil fuels in the transport sector.”

He noted that the design is a fast-charging technology; a typical electric vehicle (EV) will be fully charged in about 30 minutes. But this facility can concurrently charge four vehicles, both

compatible ones and generic products.

Dr. Abdullahi used the opportunity to appreciate the Minister, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji for his unflinching support to the Energy Commission of Nigeria as it strives towards achieving its own contribution to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, through various energy production, policy, management or planning projects and programmes of the ECN.

He also used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Technical partner of the ECN; the Electric Motor Vehicle

Company, the first EV company in Nigeria, founded by Mr Audu Mustapha and at the same time, also commended the management and staff of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, ECN for their unflinching support towards the actualization of the project

The grand commissioning event had in attendance the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji alongside other Director Generals .