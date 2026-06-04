North too quiet on insecurity, says Datti Baba-Ahmed

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has argued that the North’s traditionally calm disposition has contributed to a lack of public outrage over the persistent insecurity ravaging the region.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV, Datti said many people in the North have endured years of insurgency and violence without speaking out forcefully enough against the crisis.

According to him, democracy requires active participation from citizens who are willing to defend their rights and hold leaders accountable, rather than remaining silent when constitutional principles are undermined.

“The North’s calm nature has kept us from speaking out on the insurgency,” he said.

Datti stressed that democratic governance can only thrive when citizens actively engage in the political process and ensure that their votes are protected.

“Democracy belongs to those who can practice it. Not the people who will sit and watch their constitution breached,” he stated.

He further urged Nigerians not only to participate in elections but also to remain vigilant in ensuring that the electoral process reflects the will of the people.

“And if you are not going to vote, stand and make sure your vote counts,” he added.