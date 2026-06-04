Release kidnapped teachers by June 10 or face mass protests — NAPPS

By Lawrence Agbo

The South-West zone of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has issued a firm ultimatum to authorities, demanding the release of kidnapped teachers and pupils in Oyo State and other parts of the country by June 10, or risk mass protests across the region.

The association warned that failure to secure the victims’ freedom within the deadline would trigger mass peaceful protests involving school owners, teachers and students across the six South-West states.

NAPPS gave the warning while condemning the recent kidnapping of teachers and pupils in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the incident as a troubling escalation in attacks on the education sector and a sign of worsening insecurity.

In a statement signed by its South-West President, Comrade Deji Olatona, the group said it would no longer remain silent if the government fails to act swiftly to rescue the victims.

According to the association, members are prepared to march on state Houses of Assembly and governors’ offices across the region if the situation persists beyond the deadline.

“Should the situation persist till June 10 and the victims are not released, all proprietors, staff and students of NAPPS in the South-West would express our minds through peaceful protest in all our cities to the Houses of Assembly and Governors’ Offices in the six states of the South-West,” Olatona said.

The group stressed that repeated attacks on schools represent an attempt to disrupt learning and erode one of society’s most critical institutions.

“The recent abduction of teachers and pupils in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State and other parts of this country is an attempt meant to hinder the advancement of our core value, education,” the statement noted.

NAPPS also urged South-West governors, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders to urgently reinforce security arrangements, especially in border communities considered vulnerable to criminal incursions.

“We call on our respected executive governors, our highly honoured imperial majesties and well-placed leaders in this zone to rise up and collaborate effectively by employing more hands in the security networks and securing our towns and villages around neighbouring borders,” Olatona added.

The association called on both federal and state governments to adopt stronger preventive measures to safeguard schools and citizens, warning that continued inaction would deepen public anxiety.

It reiterated its rejection of violence against schools, describing the attacks as “barbaric” and “completely alien” to societal values, while affirming its commitment to sustained advocacy until all abducted victims are safely returned.