Nigerians urged to #UniteAgainstTerror, support security efforts

By Philip Nwosu
Nigerians have been called upon to unite against terrorism by remaining vigilant, rejecting divisive narratives and supporting communities affected by insecurity across the country.
The call was made through a public awareness campaign promoted under the hashtag #UniteAgainstTerror, which emphasised the critical role citizens play in strengthening national security and promoting peace.
According to the campaign message, Nigerians must remain alert and promptly report suspicious activities to relevant security agencies rather than ignore potential threats that could endanger lives and property.
The initiative stressed that terrorism thrived in environments where citizens were indifferent to warning signs, noting that timely information from members of the public could significantly aid security agencies in preventing attacks and apprehending criminal elements.
The campaign also urged citizens to reject divisive rhetoric capable of creating tension and disunity within communities, both online and offline.
Organisers emphasised that national cohesion remained a vital tool in confronting terrorism and other security challenges, warning that messages promoting ethnic, religious or political divisions could undermine collective efforts to build a safer society.
As part of the campaign, Nigerians were encouraged to stand in solidarity with communities affected by terrorist attacks and other forms of insecurity.
The message noted that victims of terrorism and violence were members of the national family and deserved compassion, support and empathy from fellow citizens during difficult times.
It further highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in addressing insecurity, urging citizens to demand accountability from leaders while also taking personal responsibility for actions that promoted peace and stability.
According to the campaign, defeating terrorism required a whole-of-society approach involving government institutions, security agencies, community leaders, civil society groups and ordinary citizens working together towards a common goal.
The initiative reinforced its message through additional hashtags, including #NigeriaSecurity, #PeaceCrushesTerror and #PeaceAndUnity, calling for a united national front against terrorism and violent extremism.
Observers said such awareness campaigns were important in fostering public participation in security efforts and strengthening the collective resolve needed to overcome the threat of terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria.