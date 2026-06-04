Aso Rock access roads restricted following Sowore’s protest threats over Oyo abductions

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
All major access roads leading to Aso Rock were restricted since early Thursday morning as security agencies worked to prevent a planned protest by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who had threatened to march to the Presidential Villa over the unresolved kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oyo State.
The tightened security measures as early as 8:00 am were noted when all vehicle entry points to the Presidential Villa were already under heavy screening. Stringent checkpoints had been deployed along all routes leading to the seat of power, both from the Asokoro axis as well as the Federal Secretariat axis, and the lockdown was already causing significant traffic disruptions across Abuja as security forces tightened measures in anticipation of the demonstration.
Motorists entering the Presidential Villa from both ends were asked to identify themselves and state where they were going, while those with accreditation to access the area had an easy pass.
The restrictions followed Sowore’s Wednesday ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu, in which he declared, “We’ll march to Aso Villa on Thursday if abducted Oyo pupils are not rescued”. The activist gave the government until Thursday to secure the release of the approximately 46 pupils and teachers abducted on May 15 from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.
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Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), blasted President Tinubu for what he described as government negligence, declaring: “You can’t claim to be president, not doing your job”. He accused the federal administration of failing to protect Nigerian citizens amid escalating kidnappings and insecurity across the country.
The Oyo State abduction had sparked widespread public outrage, with the National Union of Teachers (NUT) launching nationwide protests demanding the children’s release. Sowore joined existing protests by Oyo residents and teachers who had been demanding action from the government.
“This is not about hype or social media grandstanding. This is about the life of children,” Sowore emphasised, countering criticism that his protest was merely for publicity.
The protest threat came amid growing frustration over insecurity in Nigeria, with citizens increasingly demanding stronger government action against kidnappers and improved protection for vulnerable populations, including schoolchildren.