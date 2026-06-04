Uniuyo VC unveils 135th Inaugural Lecturer

From Isaac Job, Uyo

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UniUyo), Professor Samuel Odewumi, has unveiled a Professor of Radiology, Dianabasi Udoette Eduwem, as the 135th Inaugural Lecturer of the institution.

Speaking with Journalists in Uyo, Odewumi said the topic for the Inaugural lecture scheduled for June 11 is “Seeing the Invisible: Unravelling The Myths, Mysteries, and Misconceptions About Health and Diseases.”

According to the Vice Chancellor, the lecture would hold at the 1000-capacity TETFUND Auditorium of the institution’s main campus.

Odewumi explained that the lecture will dispel misconceptions about diseases and encourage people to access health facilities for their medical needs.

“It is about seeing the invisible by using the technological eyes of a radiologist through medical imaging to expose the myths, mysteries and misconceptions about health and diseases, especially the fact that most diseases are not hospital-treatable diseases. ”

“Most times, these assertions are borne out of ignorance and poverty, intertwined with superstitious beliefs. The lecture aims to debunk the misconceptions and encourage people to access health facilities for their medical needs,” the Consultant Radiologist said.

The inaugural lecture, Eduwem, is a celebration of destiny whose life story reminds us that greatness is not an accident but a reward of vision, resilience, sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering commitment to service.

Born on June 5, 1961, into the royal family of Nung Umo EkaObong, Mbiabong Ikono, Eduwem attended Christian Primary School Mbiabong, proceeded to Lutheran High School Obot Idim, where he passed with “A” Division in 1979.

He also attended the Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene, where he was the best A-level student in Chemistry in 1980; the same year, he secured a direct entry to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Calabar (UniCal).

He completed his Residency to become the second Consultant Radiologist from UniCal and the first in the discipline from

Akwa Ibom.

He joined the teaching staff at UniCal as Lecturer 1 in 1998 and rose steadily to become the first Professor of Radiology in the history of Cross River and Akwa Ibom (AkwaCross), respectively.

Prof. Eduwem was the Head of Department on multiple occasions, pioneer Head of Radiography and Radiation Science, Visiting Scholar and Head of Department at the University of Uyo (UniUyo), Adjunct Lecturer, Dean of Faculty, Chairman, Committee of Deans, Professor, College of Health Sciences, and Acting Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Academics.