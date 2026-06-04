Several students hospitalised as fresh gas leak hits Ogun community

04 June 2026 10:45 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Several students at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu-Ode,Ogun state, on Wednesday, were hospitalised after another gas leak spread across the school.

The incident reportedly occurred during school hours, when a foul odour permeated the building, creating discomfort and breathing difficulties for children and teachers.

Details of the incident, particularly the number of those affected, were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The victims were said to have been rushed to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, for medical attention.

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Speaking with Newsmen, Ola Oresanya, commissioner for environment, said the government has commenced investigations to determine the source of the emission, the third such incident recorded in the community within two months.

“Yes, it’s true. It happened yesterday,” he said.

“We are working to find the cause of the leakage. We will soon issue an official statement on it.”

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