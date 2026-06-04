Oyo: Sunday Igboho threatens to name politicians behind abduction

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has threatened to expose politicians he alleged are connected to the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, warning that he would reveal their identities if the attacks continue.

Igboho made the claim while addressing newly elected executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by Akinteye Babatunde, at his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan on Wednesday.

Speaking amid growing public concern over the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, the activist alleged that certain political figures were providing support to criminal elements operating in the region.

“I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. I know them. The politicians behind them are the ones giving them ammunition and money,” Igboho said.

The activist also claimed he had volunteered to assist in efforts to rescue the abducted victims but was unable to proceed after being advised against it. According to him, authorities warned that any attempt to force a rescue operation could endanger the lives of the captives.

Igboho maintained that bandits occupying forests across parts of the South-West could be dislodged if local security groups were allowed to operate more aggressively against them.

“If I am permitted to burst into the hideouts, they will flee. They are humans and can be chased out,” he said, adding that his proposed intervention was motivated by concern for the victims and their families.

The activist further linked the worsening insecurity to what he described as deliberate attempts by political actors to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He alleged that some individuals were using insecurity and misinformation campaigns to make the country appear ungovernable.

“The same thing they did to Jonathan is what they are doing to Tinubu. They want to make the country ungovernable for him,” he claimed.

Igboho also renewed calls for the operationalisation of his proposed security outfit, Iru Ekun Security Network, saying he had received federal approval for the initiative but faced restrictions at the state level.

He argued that community-based security operations would strengthen efforts to combat kidnappings and other criminal activities in forests across the region.

His comments come weeks after gunmen attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, abducting dozens of pupils and teachers.

The incident triggered outrage across the country and renewed concerns about insecurity in the South-West.

The affected schools included Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School.

Security agencies subsequently launched operations across forest corridors around the Old Oyo National Park and surrounding communities in search of the abductors.

Public anger intensified after one of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly killed by his captors, prompting fresh demands for stronger security measures and the safe rescue of the remaining victims.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Oyo State Government nor security agencies had responded to Igboho’s allegations regarding political involvement in the abductions. His claims also remain unverified.