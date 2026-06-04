NHRC to host June 12 memorial lecture on electoral integrity

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The event, themed “Electoral Integrity and the Future of Credible Elections in Nigeria”, is designed to stimulate national conversation on democracy, electoral accountability and human rights ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Briefing journalists in Abuja, the NHRC Executive Secretary, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the lecture came at a particularly significant moment, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having released an electoral timetable scheduling presidential and National Assembly elections for February 2027, to be followed by governorship and state assembly polls.
Ojukwu said the theme was deliberately chosen to bring together election managers, political leaders, civil society organisations, security agencies, the media, academics, development partners and citizens to reflect on what it takes to build and sustain credible democratic institutions.
“Democracy can only thrive where citizens actively participate in governance, the rule of law is respected, justice prevails, and electoral processes remain transparent, inclusive, and credible,” he said.
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He described the June 12, 1993 presidential election as one of the most defining moments in Nigeria’s democratic history, saying it embodied the collective aspirations of Nigerians for justice, transparency, national unity and freedom. He noted that the sacrifices of pro-democracy activists during that era laid the groundwork for the democratic institutions Nigeria currently operates.
On the partnership, Ojukwu said the NHRC and the Prof. Humphrey Nwosu Centre shared a common commitment to justice, accountability, transparency, inclusion and good governance. The Centre, established to preserve the democratic legacy of June 12, focuses on democratic research, civic education, leadership development, electoral integrity advocacy and public policy engagement across Nigeria and Africa.
Ojukwu also acknowledged that democratic systems globally continued to grapple with voter apathy, misinformation, political intolerance, electoral violence and declining public trust in institutions, stressing the need for sustained investment in civic education, democratic reform and institutional accountability.
As part of the day’s proceedings, the Centre will formally unveil its programmes on democratic thought leadership, research, advocacy and leadership training. The event will also feature the presentation of an Election Integrity and Democracy Award to Prof. Nnenna Oti, in recognition of what Ojukwu described as her exceptional courage, professionalism and commitment to democratic values in public service.
The NHRC called on Nigerians and democratic stakeholders to attend and contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s electoral and governance institutions ahead of future elections.