Osun police begin investigation into shooting of party chairman

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Osun State Police Command on Thursday said it had commenced a comprehensive investigation into the shooting incident targeted at the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osogbo Local Government, Hon Ashimiyu Ajibola.
The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, had claimed that the chairman of the Accord Party in Osogbo Local Government was shot by gunmen.
Alimi noted that the chairman narrowly escaped being killed during the attack, but he was rushed to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where he was receiving treatment.
“It is an unfortunate incident which should not be allowed to go uninvestigated. The culprits must be brought to book.
“We are therefore calling on the police to carry out their investigation, professionally, without fear or favour in unearthing the masterminds of the attack, which from all available indices, has elements of political colourations,” Alimi said.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the incident occurred around 11:50 pm on Wednesday, along the MDS area of Osogbo when two armed men riding on a motorcycle reportedly attacked the victim in an apparent attempted murder.
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“Upon receiving the distress report, the police immediately mobilised tactical and conventional teams to the scene.
“A team of police officers swiftly evacuated the victim to a medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment. Medical personnel have confirmed that Hon Ajibola is in a stable condition and responding positively to treatment.
“Simultaneously, other operational teams launched an aggressive pursuit of the fleeing suspects in an effort to apprehend them and bring them to justice. Preliminary investigation at the scene led to the recovery of exhibits which are currently being subjected to forensic analysis,” Ojelabi said.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, condemned the act and ordered a high-powered investigation into the incident.
He directed all relevant investigative units to deploy every available resource to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify those responsible and ensure their prompt arrest and prosecution.
The CP urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding and provide credible information that may assist the police in tracking down the perpetrators, assuring them that no stone would be left unturned in the ongoing investigation.