Pastor Adeboye remains one of Nigeria’s foremost fathers of faith – Peter Obi

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has come to the defence of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, describing him as one of Nigeria’s foremost fathers of faith and a consistent voice for peace, unity and national reconciliation.

Obi made the remarks in a message addressed to young Nigerians and posted on his official X handle on Thursday amid growing debates and criticism surrounding the respected cleric.

The former Anambra State governor said Pastor Adeboye has spent decades preaching values that promote national harmony, noting that his ministry has consistently emphasised peace, prayer, love and reconciliation even in difficult moments.

“Let me state clearly that Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains one of the foremost fathers of faith in our nation,” Obi said.

“For decades, he has consistently preached the virtues of peace, prayer, love, reconciliation and national unity. Even when faced with provocation, his response has always reflected humility, restraint, wisdom and grace.”

Obi argued that it was unfair for young Nigerians to place responsibilities that rightly belong to them on an elderly religious leader, stressing that the burden of building a better country rests primarily on the younger generation.

“At 84 years of age, it would be unfair for young and able-bodied Nigerians to transfer to him responsibilities that properly belong to them,” he stated.

“The task of building a better Nigeria rests primarily on the shoulders of the younger generation. It is their duty to lead the conversations, champion the reforms and drive the positive change our nation urgently requires.”

Using the 2023 elections, particularly events that unfolded in Lagos, as an example, Obi warned against attempts to divert political conversations away from governance, competence and development towards ethnic and tribal divisions.

According to him, politicians who struggle to compete on ideas, performance and vision often resort to exploiting ethnic, religious and identity differences to divide citizens and advance their interests.

The NDC presidential candidate said similar narratives are beginning to emerge again, warning young Nigerians not to become tools in the hands of individuals seeking to weaken national unity.

“We must be careful not to become instruments in the hands of those who secretly nurture division while publicly preaching unity,” Obi said.

“In most cases, their target is not the individual being attacked; instead, it is the person who is attacking. Their real objective is to weaken the bonds that hold us together as one people and one nation.”

He urged Nigerians to resist hatred, question every narrative, verify claims and avoid allowing ethnicity, religion or admiration for public figures to be weaponised for political purposes.

“The Nigeria of our dreams can only be built by citizens who refuse to be divided, who choose unity over hatred, and who place our collective future above narrow interests,” Obi added.

He concluded the statement with his familiar message of hope: “A New Nigeria is Possible.”