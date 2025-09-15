Big Brother Naija housemate Isabella has spoken openly about her sexuality, stating that she attracts both men and women.

She said this during a talk with Sultana on Sunday night, dispelling claims that she had body odour.

Isabella argued that if she had body odour like some of the housemates claimed, she wouldn’t have been attracting romantic partners across genders.

“They can’t say what is going to affect me. God forbid. They wished. If I wasn’t meeting guys, it’s a different thing.

“I get both genders that eat my p*ssy at any fking time I fking want. So, what they are saying here doesn’t move or shake me,” she boasted.