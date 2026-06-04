Family of late AVM Okorodudu announces scholarship scheme for tertiary students

The family of late Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Terry Omatsola Okorodudu (Rtd.) has announced plans to establish a scholarship programme aimed at supporting education, empowerment and community development initiatives.

The announcement was made by his widow, Joan Isioma Okorodudu, and son, Steven Bidemi Okorodudu, who said the initiative would continue the late military officer’s legacy of service by providing educational opportunities to young Nigerians.

According to the family, the scholarship scheme will support students seeking tertiary education, with beneficiaries drawn from different parts of the country irrespective of gender, ethnicity or background.

Among the first beneficiaries are two children of Nigerian Air Force personnel, two students from Yonwuren College in Ugbuwangwe, Warri, Delta State, and other recipients including Edemadiden Prince Toju, Abubarkar Hashimu Bashir, Orevaoghene Orieka and Oforodo Chisom Harmony.

Born on August 27, 1955, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Okorodudu attended Federal Government College, Sokoto, before joining the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1975 as an Air Force potential pilot.

During his military career, he served in several strategic positions, including Operations Officer in the Presidential Air Fleet, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Deputy Director of Plans at Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, and Nigeria’s Defence Attaché to Russia, with concurrent accreditation to Ukraine, Belarus and Georgia.

He was also credited with promoting indigenous aircraft maintenance capacity through the establishment of Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Limited (AETSL), a Federal Government-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Air Force.