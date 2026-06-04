Aircraft age and safety: Separating aviation facts from public perception

By Fred Chukwuelobe
Many people have criticised certain airlines for operating what they describe as “old aircraft”, with some alleging that such aeroplanes pose a threat to safety. It is common to see passengers board a flight, inspect the seats and cabin interior, and, upon noticing worn-out fittings, loose panels, faded cabin panels, or taped sections, conclude that the aircraft is unsafe. Some even record videos and post them on social media, castigating the airline and warning others against flying on the aircraft.
While such concerns may appear understandable from a passenger’s perspective, a deeper understanding of aviation reveals that the age of an aircraft, by itself, is not a reliable indicator of safety. In reality, many of the world’s safest airlines operate aircraft that are more than 15, 20, or even 30 years old. What determines whether an aircraft is safe to fly is not its age but whether it is properly maintained, regularly inspected, and operated in strict compliance with aviation regulations.
Every airline would prefer to operate newer aircraft. Unfortunately, acquiring brand-new aeroplanes is extremely expensive, especially for airlines operating in challenging economic environments such as Nigeria. A new commercial jet can cost tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. Beyond the purchase price, airlines must contend with financing costs, insurance, maintenance reserves, crew training, spare parts inventory, and foreign exchange challenges.
Consequently, many airlines around the world operate leased aircraft, some of which have previously flown for major international carriers. This is a normal and accepted practice within the aviation industry. In fact, several aircraft currently flying in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America have changed operators multiple times during their service lives.
An aircraft may begin its career with a major airline in Europe or North America, spend several years flying thousands of passengers safely, and later be leased or sold to another airline elsewhere in the world. The fact that it has changed ownership does not make it unsafe.
The critical issue is not the age of the aircraft but whether it is properly maintained and operated in accordance with aviation regulations.
Aircraft are subjected to rigorous maintenance programmes throughout their operational lives. Unlike motor vehicles, which may remain on the road with little oversight, commercial aircraft operate under one of the most regulated maintenance systems in the world.
To remain airworthy, aircraft undergo several scheduled inspections and maintenance checks. These include:
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Transit Checks – conducted before or after flights to ensure the aircraft is fit for the next sector.
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Daily Checks – routine inspections carried out every day.
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A-Checks – performed after a specified number of flight hours or flight cycles.
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B-Checks – less common today but historically conducted at regular intervals.
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C-Checks – extensive inspections requiring the aircraft to be grounded for several days while critical systems are examined.
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D-Checks (Heavy Maintenance Checks) – the most comprehensive inspection, during which the aircraft is almost completely disassembled, inspected, repaired, and rebuilt where necessary.
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During these inspections, engineers examine the aircraft’s engines, landing gear, hydraulic systems, electrical systems, avionics, flight controls, fuselage, wings, and structural components. Advanced diagnostic tools are used to detect microscopic cracks, corrosion, metal fatigue, and other defects that may not be visible to the eye.
Components are repaired, overhauled, or replaced according to manufacturer specifications and aviation regulations. Many parts are removed and replaced long before they show signs of failure. In aviation, maintenance is largely preventative rather than reactive.
This explains why aircraft that are 20, 30, or even 40 years old can continue to operate safely. Some of the world’s most respected cargo carriers operate aircraft that have been flying for decades. Military aircraft often remain in service for half a century or longer because they undergo continuous inspection, upgrades, and refurbishment.
A good example is the Boeing 737 Classic series, many of which operated safely for more than three decades. Likewise, several cargo operators still use aircraft built in the 1980s and 1990s. These aircraft remain in service not because they are neglected but because they are maintained according to stringent international standards.
Another factor often overlooked by passengers is the difference between cabin appearance and aircraft safety.
A torn seat cover, faded carpet, scratched tray table, or patched interior panel may create the impression that an aircraft is old or poorly maintained. However, these cosmetic issues have little or nothing to do with the aircraft’s airworthiness. Safety inspectors and aviation engineers focus primarily on the aircraft’s critical systems rather than the appearance of the passenger cabin.
Of course, airlines should strive to maintain clean and attractive cabins because passenger comfort matters. Nevertheless, a shiny new interior does not automatically mean the aircraft is safer, just as an older-looking cabin does not necessarily indicate a safety problem.
That said, older aircraft do present certain challenges.
As aircraft age, maintenance costs tend to increase. Components may become more difficult to source, inspections become more extensive, and engineers must devote more time to monitoring structural integrity. Older aircraft may also be less fuel-efficient than newer models, making them more expensive to operate.
In addition, older aeroplanes can experience more technical delays. This does not necessarily mean they are unsafe. On the contrary, many delays occur because maintenance personnel identify a fault and insist on correcting it before departure. What passengers sometimes perceive as inconvenience is often evidence that safety procedures are working exactly as intended.
This is one reason aviation professionals often say that a delayed aircraft is preferable to an unsafe aircraft.
Regulatory oversight also plays a vital role. Aviation authorities require airlines to comply with strict maintenance standards and routinely inspect their operations. Aircraft that fail to meet prescribed standards can be grounded until the deficiencies are corrected. Therefore, an aircraft’s safety depends not only on the airline but also on the effectiveness of the regulator overseeing its operations.
For these reasons, airlines generally prefer newer aircraft when financially feasible. Newer aeroplanes offer better fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, improved passenger comfort, and enhanced environmental performance. However, newer does not automatically mean safer.
A properly maintained 25-year-old aircraft can be safer than a poorly maintained five-year-old aircraft. Safety in aviation is earned through discipline, engineering excellence, regulatory compliance, and a strong safety culture—not merely through the date stamped on the aircraft’s certificate of manufacture.
The next time a passenger boards an aircraft and discovers that it is 15 or 20 years old, the more important question should not be, “How old is this aeroplane?” but rather, “Has this aircraft been maintained according to the standards prescribed by the manufacturer and aviation authorities?”
In aviation, safety is determined not by the age of the aircraft but by the effectiveness of its maintenance programme, regulatory oversight, engineering practices, and operational standards.
An old aircraft that is properly maintained is far safer than a newer aircraft that is poorly maintained.
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• Chukwuelobe writes from Lagos