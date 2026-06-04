Real Madrid presidential candidate vows to sign Haaland, Rodri from Man City

Real Madrid presidential candidate, Enrique Riquelme has vowed to sign Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri if he defeats incumbent Florentino Pérez in the club’s upcoming election.

Riquelme made the bold pledge during a Wednesday appearance on the popular Spanish television program ‘El Hormiguero’ on Antena 3.

He claimed to have agreements in place for both players and displayed what he described as signed documents related to Haaland’s potential move.

“If I win the elections as new president, Rodri will play for Real Madrid. I will do everything for it,” Riquelme said, according to reports from the broadcast.

He added that Haaland “has a release clause and wants to come to Madrid.”

To back his promises, the 37-year-old businessman signed a notarised personal guarantee committing to pay 100% of the membership fees for all Real Madrid socios (members) next season if he fails to deliver on signing either player.

The club has approximately 100,000 members.

Riquelme previously announced former Real Madrid players Raúl González as his sporting director and Fernando Hierro as head of the academy in his proposed leadership team.

The Real Madrid presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

Pérez, who has led the club for multiple terms and is seeking re-election, has faced criticism in some quarters but remains the heavy favourite according to most observers.

Neither Manchester City nor the players’ representatives have confirmed any agreements.

Haaland’s representatives – his father, Alfie Haaland, and agent, Rafaela Pimenta – described Riquelme’s claims as “entertaining but not true” in a statement.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, is under contract at City until 2027, while Haaland’s deal runs until 2034.

Both players are key figures for the Citizens.

The promises come amid a heated campaign period, with Riquelme positioning himself as an agent of change against Pérez’s long tenure.