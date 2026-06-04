Lamine Yamal emerges world’s most valuable player

Spain and Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal has been named the world’s most valuable footballer, topping the latest rankings from the CIES Football Observatory with an estimated transfer value of €343 million (approximately $399 million).

The 18-year-old surpassed Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, valued at €255 million, and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, valued at around €201 million, according to the independent Swiss research group’s statistical model.

The rankings evaluate players based on performance data, age, contract length, and market potential.

Yamal, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, has seen his stock rise dramatically over the past two seasons.

He played a starring role in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024 and has become a key figure for Barcelona under manager Hansi Flick, contributing significantly to the team’s attacking play with his dribbling, creativity, and goal involvement.

The CIES model highlights Yamal’s combination of elite technical skills and long-term potential, factors that have driven his valuation well ahead of more established stars.

He has a contract with Barcelona until 2031, which includes a reported €1 billion release clause.

This valuation comes amid broader recognition for the teenager, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or rankings behind Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé.

Other young Barcelona talents, such as defender Pau Cubarsí, also feature prominently in the top rankings, underscoring the club’s academy strength.

Transfermarkt, another prominent valuation site, has similarly increased Yamal’s market value in recent updates, though CIES figures tend to be higher due to their methodology focusing on projected economic value.

Yamal’s emergence as the planet’s most valuable player reflects his rapid ascent from teenage prospect to global superstar, positioning him as one of the faces of the next generation of football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.