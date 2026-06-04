Jonathan’s return to politics could damage his legacy — Edem Duke

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Minister of Culture, Tourism and National Orientation, Edem Duke, has cautioned against growing calls for former President Goodluck Jonathan to re-enter partisan politics, warning that such a move could undermine the stature and influence he has built since leaving office.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Duke described the speculation surrounding Jonathan’s possible political comeback as troubling, arguing that the former president’s current role as a respected statesman offers greater value to Nigeria than another attempt at elective office.

According to him, Jonathan has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most recognisable and respected global figures whose reputation continues to create goodwill for the country internationally.

Duke questioned the rationale behind encouraging the former president to pursue another term in office, warning that a failed political bid could erase years of painstakingly built credibility.

“I see him as one of the gatekeepers of the very best image of Nigeria. This is one personality whose name will open doors for Nigeria globally. Why do we want to confine him to the aspiration of another four years in office?” he asked.

The former minister maintained that Jonathan’s presidency left a significant mark on Nigeria’s democratic journey and that his post-office engagements across Africa and beyond have elevated him into a unique category of statesmanship.

He argued that rather than preserving and expanding that influence, some political actors are seeking to draw him into what he described as an uncertain political venture driven by narrow interests.

Duke further alleged that individuals promoting Jonathan’s return are attempting to leverage the former president’s popularity and integrity for political advantage, warning that such efforts could expose him to unnecessary scrutiny and political hostility.

“I think it is unfortunate that people who have not yet been able to put their own house in order are now assuming that they can trade the integrity, overwhelming personality, and image of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as a pawn on the political dashboard,” he said.

While expressing confidence in Jonathan’s judgment, Duke said he believes the former president understands the implications of returning to frontline politics and is unlikely to sacrifice his long-term legacy for a fresh presidential ambition.

The former minister also dismissed comparisons with leaders such as Donald Trump and John Mahama, arguing that Nigeria’s political environment presents unique challenges that make such parallels inappropriate.

According to him, Jonathan’s experience and influence would be better deployed in advisory and diplomatic capacities, where he can continue contributing to national development without becoming entangled in the uncertainties of electoral politics.

Duke insisted that no existing political platform in Nigeria currently matches Jonathan’s stature and achievements, warning that another presidential race could expose the former leader to betrayal, intense criticism and unrealistic expectations.

He added that the former president’s knowledge and experience remain valuable assets that any future administration can draw upon, regardless of political affiliation.

On suggestions that Jonathan could mount a strong challenge against President Bola Tinubu in a future election, Duke argued that the demands of a nationwide campaign would distract from the broader contributions the former leader can make to Nigeria, Africa and the international community.

“I’d like to say with all due respect—that the experience of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan would be valuable to this country through the eyes and the efforts of whoever emerges in the next presidential elections.

“Time is too short for you to offer Goodluck Ebele Jonathan a platform to go and campaign in 36 states of Nigeria, going from crooks and crannies and creeks in order to seek for support and votes. There’s no time for that.

“If we are alluring him into that kind of treacherous terrain, at the end of the day, we’ll have another program a couple of years from now where we will say, ‘Had we known, we probably would have provided a more reasonable platform of contribution, a more elevated pedestal for this distinguished gentleman to offer service to Nigeria, to offer service to Africa, and indeed, the global community.’”

He maintained that Jonathan’s enduring legacy as a statesman is worth protecting and should not be jeopardised by what he described as a risky political adventure.