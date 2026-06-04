Borno abduction: 7-month-old baby among those taken as families beg for rescue

Fear and anxiety have gripped families in Borno State following the abduction of 13 travellers, including women and a seven-month-old baby, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents along the Biu–Damaturu highway through the Kamuya axis.

The victims were reportedly abducted on April 15, 2026, when armed men intercepted two Golf Wagon vehicles conveying passengers along the highway and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Since the incident, families have raised concerns over the safety of their loved ones, calling on the Federal Government, Borno State Government, and security agencies to intensify rescue efforts and secure their release.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Mallam Hassan Yati on behalf of the affected families.

According to the statement, the relatives of the abducted travellers have remained in deep distress, with little or no information about their whereabouts or condition since the attack.

Yati said women and children were among those taken, including a seven-month-old baby, describing the situation as heartbreaking and emotionally devastating for affected households.

He added that families have continued to endure sleepless nights and growing uncertainty as they wait for updates on rescue operations.

“The families are calling on government authorities, security agencies, humanitarian organisations and all relevant stakeholders to urgently intervene and ensure the safe rescue of the abducted travellers,” he said.

He stressed that every passing day increases the pain and fear of families whose only hope is the safe return of their loved ones.

The families also appealed to Nigerians to remember the victims in prayers and support ongoing efforts aimed at restoring security along insurgency-prone highways in the North-East.

Meanwhile, residents have continued to express concern over the poor condition of the Buni Gari–Kamuya–Buratai–Biu road, a major route linking Southern Borno with Maiduguri and neighbouring states.

They noted that the deteriorating road infrastructure has worsened insecurity in the area, with armed groups allegedly exploiting the difficult terrain to carry out repeated attacks on commuters.