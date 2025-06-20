By Seyi Babalola

Super Eagles striker and Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen has disclosed that numerous teams are interested in signing him from Napoli this summer.

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Osimhen insisted on taking a much-needed vacation before making a choice.

Osimhen played the season on loan with Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals in all competitions.

The 26-year-old finished the season as the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig, winning the Goal of the Season title.

He has previously turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, while Chelsea, Juventus, and Liverpool are keeping an eye on the issue.

Galatasaray also hopes to get Osimhen back on a permanent basis.

“It’s always like this when the season ends and the summer transfer window begins,” Osimhen said.

“You have a lot of clubs wanting your services, but right now, I’m focused on my holiday and enjoying myself.

“While I’m enjoying my break, I’m also reminiscing about the past season I had with Galatasaray — watching clips of my goals, the mistakes I made, and the things I did well.”