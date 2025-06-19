From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Catholic Bishops of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province have condemned in the strongest terms the recent gruesome killings in Benue State and parts of Eha-Amufu in Enugu State by suspected herdsmen.

The Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province comprises the Archdiocese of Onitsha and its suffragan dioceses of Abakaliki, Aguleri, Awgu, Ekwulobia, Enugu, Nnewi, and Nsukka.

A statement released on Thursday, signed by the Chairman of the Province and Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, and Secretary, the Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu, expressed deep anguish and shock over what they described as the relentless shedding of innocent blood in different parts of the country, Nigeria.

The Archbishop and the Bishops described those acts as “inhuman, barbaric, and a gross violation of the sanctity and dignity of human life” and expressed regret that in many parts of Nigeria today, many people are living in constant fear due to insecurity.

They called on the Nigerian Government to immediately put an end to the almost daily bloodshed in different parts of the country and also demanded that the government rise to their principal duty of restoring security, justice, and peace in Nigeria.

They also called on the people to turn to God in prayers for a solution and declared a special day of prayer and fasting over the situation.

“As spiritual leaders of the people of God, we call on all men and women of goodwill in our province to turn to God in prayer at this critical moment of our history. God is our hope, and ‘our hope cannot disappoint us’ {Rom.5:5}.

“In a very special way, we invite all priests and Religious in our province to observe Friday, 20th June, 2025, as a special day of prayer and fasting.

“The intention is for peace and security, especially in Benue State, Enugu State, and other parts of Nigeria where similar things are happening. We also pray for those who have lost their lives in these circumstances. We pray that God will receive their souls and console their families.

“We request that, in addition to fasting and prayers, all priests and Religious of our province dedicate their Holy Masses, Holy Rosaries, and Divine Offices this Friday, 20th June, 2025, for this noble intention. We lift up our eyes to the mountain because our help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth {Ps. 121:2}. We appeal to Our Blessed Mother, Mary, Queen of Peace and Queen of Nigeria, to intercede for our country Nigeria,” the statement said.