From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In a move to redefine the ethos and operations of Nigeria’s public sector, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Walson-Jack, on Friday unveiled a remodeled reception and foyer at her office in the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase II.

According to her, the project is more than a physical upgrade, but symbolises a bold reimagining of the Civil Service as a dynamic engine of governance—one that embodies efficiency, productivity, incorruptibility, and a steadfast focus on serving citizens.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Walson-Jack reiterated that the transformation of the Civil Service must begin from within—starting with the very walls, processes, attitudes, and workspaces that define the institution. “We are reimagining the Civil Service as a dynamic engine of governance, one that is efficient, productive, incorruptible and citizen-centred,” she declared. “The transformation we seek must begin here within our walls, in our processes, in our attitudes, and yes, even in our workspaces.”

The reimagining of the Civil Service aligns with ongoing national efforts to promote governance accountability, transparency, and tax justice—areas of critical importance to Nigeria’s development trajectory. By fostering an incorruptible and citizen-centred culture, the Civil Service aims to become a trusted partner in delivering public goods and services efficiently.

The remodeled foyer, once a simple entry point, now stands as a powerful symbol of the values the Nigerian Civil Service aims to uphold. According to the HCSF, it reflects dignity, order, and professionalism—qualities essential to restoring public trust and enhancing service delivery. “This space is a statement of purpose,” she said. “It sets the tone not just for those who enter, but for the service culture we seek to foster.”

Walson-Jack acknowledged the critical role of infrastructure as more than mere physical convenience. She praised the Infrastructure Management Department for their strategic efforts in upgrading the Federal Secretariat Complexes, highlighting how well-designed environments can inspire productivity, discipline, and national pride. “Infrastructure in the public service is not just about physical convenience, but about creating environments that inspire productivity, discipline, and national pride,” she noted.

The project was executed by Aberdeen Strategies, Solutions and Systems Nigeria Limited, whose commitment to quality and attention to detail received special commendation. “The quality of work delivered is a true reflection of excellence, aligning with our vision for a world-class public service environment,” Walson-Jack said.

The Head of Civil Service framed the refurbishment as a microcosm of the broader reforms underway across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). She called on civil servants at all levels to embrace this momentum and actively participate in reshaping the service into one that works effectively for Nigerians. “To all officers and visitors who will walk through this foyer henceforth, let it remind you that we are a service in motion,” she urged. “We are moving forward, refining our systems, upgrading our standards, and reaffirming our identity as custodians of Nigeria’s administrative integrity.”

Walson-Jack framed the commissioning as both a proud milestone and a clarion call. “Together, let us raise not just walls, but standards. Let us build not just entrances, but gateways to excellence. Let us commission not just projects, but progress,” she said, underscoring the collective responsibility required to realize the vision of a modern, effective Civil Service.