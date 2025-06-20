From John Bassey, Gusau

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commended Gov. Dauda Lawal for approving an increase in medical doctors’ salary in the state, declaring Zamfara doctors as the highest-paid in Northern Nigeria.

The state chairman of the association in Zamfara, Ibrahim Hano, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Gusau.

Mr Hano acknowledged the efforts of Gov. Dauda Lawal’s administration in implementing unprecedented reforms in the state’s health sector, describing the review of doctors’ welfare packages as historic.

“Gov Lawal’s administration has set a new standard by approving enhanced remuneration for medical doctors in the state, including the implementation of the “skipping” policy and the introduction of rural posting allowances.

“With this welcome development, Zamfara now pays the highest salary to doctors in Northern Nigeria,” the chairman confirmed.

He said the decision would significantly boost the morale of health workers, enhance retention, and make the state’s health service more attractive.

Mr Hano expressed confidence that the governor’s timely health reforms would set a new benchmark for sustainable healthcare delivery in the state and the northern region.

According to him, the governor deserves commendation for the renovation, expansion, and modernisation of the State Specialist Hospital in Gusau, alongside several general hospitals across the state.

“The NMA is impressed with the provision of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment equipment that has improved the capacity of health facilities to manage complex medical conditions.

“The NMA is also impressed with the present administration in the state for recognising the importance of primary health care as the bedrock of public health.

“The recent approval for the recruitment of healthcare professionals across various cadres is a forward-thinking measure that addresses the longstanding workforce deficits in the sector,” he said.