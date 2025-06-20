The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, says Nigeria is not prepared for the kind of violence being meted out to its citizens.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent Benue massacre, Dickson, who visited Makurdi on Wednesday, stated that the happenings in Benue and other places are a collective assault.

The senator noted that the perpetrators are not just criminals but mercenaries who received foreign training.

“What has been going on in Benue, Plateau, and in some other places is actually a collective assault. It’s an assault on the collective psyche of Nigerians and as human beings.

“For example, the way some of us look at this is what has been going on there is not an issue of reconciliation — it’s an issue of pure criminality that is almost at a genocidal level.

“And people talk about a certain route — there could be minor elements of that — but you can’t equate killing a cow with slaughtering hundreds of human beings,” he said.

“It’s good that officials of the government went, I mean, the security chiefs were there.

“I spoke with the governor myself, and I know that a lot of security people are there and things are happening. But are they far-reaching enough, clearly after the fact?

“Look, I mean, we’re not talking about preventing. We’re talking about 200. Next time you will hear 300.

“I think the government is actually without a solution, as it is now. And I’m not talking of this government alone. The Nigerian state appears unprepared for this sort of violence people are unleashing on Nigerians.

“These are not just criminals. These are mercenaries, commando units of foreign armies trained elsewhere. They are well equipped, well armed, well prepared tactically, and our system is completely unprepared for that,” he added.