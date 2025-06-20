By Lukman Olabiyi

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has emphasized the importance of awareness campaigns as a critical tool in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

She made this known while flagging off an awareness campaign at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo Campus, in commemoration of the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Themed “The Evidence is Clear, Invest in Prevention,” the event featured a sensitization walk across the LASU campus, engaging students, faculty, and key stakeholders.

Participants included representatives from the Lagos State Ministries of Youth and Social Development, Health, Tertiary Education, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Addressing students during the campaign, Dr. Sanwo-Olu described substance abuse as a “silent killer and destiny destroyer,” stressing the need for early intervention and community involvement.

She urged young people to seek help without fear of stigma and called on women, parents, and community leaders to speak out and support efforts at the grassroots level.

“The walk, drama presentations, and interactive sessions were not only symbolic but strategic in enlightening the student community about the dangers of drug abuse. This campaign is a call to action for all of us to invest in prevention and show compassion to those struggling with addiction,”the First Lady said.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Abubakar Wali, warned of the growing threat drug abuse poses to mental health and national security.

He reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to intensify efforts, particularly in curbing substance use among youths, who are often vulnerable to peer pressure and societal influences.

The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Professor Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello, welcomed the initiative and highlighted alarming statistics, noting that over 14.3 million young Nigerians aged 15 to 20 have reportedly engaged in drug use.

She called on parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and educational institutions to join hands in addressing the epidemic, emphasizing that the fight against drug abuse is a shared responsibility.

The campaign climaxed with the presentation of an award to Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu in recognition of her commitment to combating drug abuse and for championing the awareness initiative at LASU ahead of the global observance on June 26.

Students, dressed in black T-shirts and caps, participated in a campus-wide march, holding placards with messages such as “You Can Quit If You Seek Help,” “Say No to Drug Abuse,” “Together We Can Tackle Drug Abuse,” and “Drug Trafficking is Illegal and Punishable Under the Law.”