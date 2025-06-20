The presidency has stated that the Muslim-Muslim ticket through which President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima came into power in 2023 is no longer an issue.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said this on Thursday, added that fears about Islamisation had been dispelled.

According to Onanuga, most of the individuals being brought forward as Tinubu’s running mate in 2027 are Muslims.

“Christians are living their lives. The president even attended the Pope’s inauguration in Rome. There’s nothing to worry about.

“Many of the names being speculated as potential running mates are Muslims. So again, this isn’t an issue,” he said.

Onanuga also disclosed that President Tinubu will choose his running mate after formally accepting the party’s nomination during its convention in 2026.

“Once INEC releases the timetable, the party convention will hold, and if the president is nominated again, he will choose his running mate,” Onanuga shared.