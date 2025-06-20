From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, from Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has reiterated that his opposition to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, by President Bola Tinubu, following the declaration of Emergency Rule in the state.

Dagogo, who spoke through one of his counsels, Babafemi Adegbite, insisted that President does not have the power to suspend Fubara from office.

President Tinubu had in March suspended the Rivers governor, the deputy governor, Ngozi Odu, as well as the state House of Assembly, after declaring an Emergency Rule in the state.

The President also appointed former naval chief, Ibok- Ete Ibas to serve as the sole administrator of the state during the period of the Emergency Rule.

Consequently, Dagogo filed a suit at the Federal High Court,Port Harcourt to challenge the suspension of the governor, the deputy governor and the state House Assembly. However, the case was later transferred to Abuja.

Adegbite told journalists, in Abuja, that the former lawmaker believes that that there is constitutional basis for the suspension of Rivers State elected officials.

According to him, “Dr. Farah Dagogo is challenging the constitutionality of the President’s actions in Rivers State. Specifically, we are contesting the imposition of an administrator in a state governed by an elected administration. The President does not possess constitutional authority to unilaterally suspend a democratically elected government and replace it with an appointed administrator.

” The case filed by Dr. Farah Dagogo is against the unconstitutional imposition of Sole Administrator in Rivers State in breach of the constitution, that is what we are complaining against. The gravamen of our case is the fact that the President does not have the constitutional power to do what he did in Rivers State.”