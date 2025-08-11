From John Bassey, Gusau

The Nigerian military has recorded another decisive blow against armed bandits in the North, neutralising more than 100 terrorists during a coordinated air and ground assault on Makakkari Forest, Bukuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The stillness of Zamfara’s Makakkari Forest was shattered in the early hours of Sunday when the thunder of military aircraft and the relentless advance of ground troops signalled the beginning of an operation that would leave over 100 bandits dead, their motorcycles smouldering, and their stronghold in ruins.

Intelligence revealed that for weeks, Operation FANSAN YANMA had tracked unusual movements across the Sunke, Kirsa, and Barukushe axis, which were identified as well-known bandit havens.

It was gathered that more than 400 armed bandits, led by some of the region’s most feared kingpins, were massing in Makakkari Forest. Their target: Nasarawan Burkullu, a farming community in Bukuyum Local Government Area.

According to a source who spoke to journalists in Gusau, the planned raid of the terrorists was intended to avenge a recent defeat suffered by the criminals in a clash with security forces and hybrid units.

“They thought they could regroup, rearm, and launch another wave of terror,” the source said. “Instead, they walked straight into a well-laid trap.”

The operation began with Air Force platforms swooping low, unleashing precision strikes on the bandit clusters identified by reconnaissance drones. Plumes of smoke rose from the forest as dozens of the terrorists on their motorcycles, the gang’s primary means of mobility, were obliterated.

“Several notorious kingpins and scores of their foot soldiers met their end before they could even fire a shot,” the source recounted. “Those who tried to scatter were intercepted by our ground assault team in another location.”