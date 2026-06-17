Bernardo Silva joins Real Madrid on free transfer after nine years at Manchester City

By Lawrence Agbo

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has completed a free transfer to Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract at Manchester City, bringing an end to a highly successful nine-year spell at the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old’s move to the La Liga giants was confirmed on Wednesday, with Silva signing a two-year deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2028.

Silva departs City after making 459 appearances across all competitions since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017. During his time in Manchester, he scored 76 goals and established himself as a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s dominant side.

His trophy haul at the Etihad Stadium includes 15 major honours, highlighted by four consecutive Premier League titles between 2021 and 2024, a historic treble-winning campaign in 2023 that featured the UEFA Champions League, and a clean sweep of domestic trophies in the 2018/19 season.

Real Madrid, who have recently intensified their squad rebuild, have moved quickly in the transfer market following a trophyless spell over the past two seasons. The club recently appointed José Mourinho as head coach after the re-election of president Florentino Pérez.

Bernardo Silva becomes the latest high-profile addition to a revamped Real Madrid squad, following the reported €55 million signing of Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella earlier in the week.