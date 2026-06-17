World Cup tactical preview: How Portugal can beat DR Congo

By John Ogunsemore

As Portugal kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo in Houston’s NRG Stadium, Roberto Martínez’s side enter as overwhelming favourites.

A Seleção boast world-class talent and recent form, while the Leopards make a historic return to the tournament after a 52-year absence.

This Group K opener presents a classic mismatch in quality, but tactical discipline will be key for Portugal to avoid any upset and secure a confident start.

Portugal’s strengths under Martínez

Head coach Roberto Martínez has evolved Portugal into a flexible, attacking force.

They often deploy a 4-3-3 formation that transitions into a 3-2-5 or 3-4-3 in possession, creating overloads and positional interchanges.

Build-up and progression: In low build-up, they use a back four with a single pivot (often Vitinha or João Neves).

In higher phases, full-backs push on, forming a back three with two holding midfielders feeding five attackers. This fluidity makes them unpredictable.

High press: Portugal press man-to-man intensely, winning the ball high up the pitch and turning defence into attack quickly. They excel at forcing turnovers in the opposition half.

Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point and captain, though at 41 his role may lean more towards finishing than constant pressing.

Bruno Fernandes pulls strings in midfield, while defenders like Rúben Dias and Gonçalo Inácio provide solidity. Wing threats like Rafael Leão add pace and creativity.

Portugal’s recent friendlies – wins over Nigeria, Chile, and the USA – show attacking fluency but occasional vulnerability in transitions.

DR Congo’s setup and threats

Sébastien Desabre’s Leopards favour a compact 4-1-4-1 or variants of 4-3-3, with a deep holding midfielder for protection. They can switch to a back three or five for resilience.

Style: Direct at times but capable of quick passing sequences. Full-backs including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku push forward to create 5v4 overloads in attack. They bunch attackers to facilitate switches.

Key assets: Captain Chancel Mbemba anchors defence. Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa lead the line with movement and experience. Midfielders like Samuel Moutoussamy and Noah Sadiki provide energy and pressing.

Weaknesses: Their high press can lack coordination, and defensive blocks (5-4-1/4-4-2) are sometimes pulled out of shape. Decision-making in the final third can falter, and they may struggle against superior technical quality.

DR Congo drew 0-0 with Denmark on June 3 but lost 2-1 to Chile on June 9, highlighting their solidity without the ball but limitations in attack.

Tactical blueprint: How Portugal wins

Portugal should dominate possession and territory with a game plan explained below:

Exploit the mid-block and press: Portugal use a high press to disrupt DR Congo’s build-up and target the spaces behind their advancing full-backs.

They could also force play wide where Portugal’s compact mid-block can regain and counter.

Central overloads and width: In the 3-2-5 shape, Martinez’s side flood central areas with Fernandes, Vitinha, and attacking midfielders.

They could also use wide players to stretch DR Congo’s compact defence, creating 1v1s or cutbacks for Ronaldo or other forwards.

Set pieces and transitions: Portugal excel from dead balls. While DR Congo’s physicality with the likes of Mbemba is a threat, Portugal’s aerial quality and delivery should prevail.

Their ability to win second balls in midfield to launch rapid counters can also be a deciding factor.

Control tempo: Portugal must avoid overcommitting early. Their superior fitness and squad depth allow rotation and late surges.

They must maintain compactness out of possession to nullify DR Congo’s transition threats.

DR Congo will likely sit deep, invite pressure, and look for counters via Bakambu/Wissa. Portugal must stay patient as over-elaboration could invite chaos.

Conclusion

This should be a comfortable Portugal win, likely by multiple goals, if they apply their tactical principles.

DR Congo’s organisation and debutant spirit deserve respect, but the gulf in talent and Martínez’s system should see the Europeans through.

A statement victory here sets up a strong group stage push toward that elusive World Cup title, especially as this is almost certainly Ronaldo’s last dance at the tournament.