First Lady commissions ICT centre in Benue, donates N100 Million grant to 2,000 women traders

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has commissioned the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)/National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Community ICT Training Centre in Ihugh, Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA), of Benue State, describing it as a strategic intervention at expanding digital opportunities for rural communities.

The ICT centre, established through a partnership between NITDA and the Renewed Hope Initiative, is equipped with a modern computer laboratory, a broadband internet connectivity and designed to provide digital literacy training, software development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other technology driven skills to women, youths and underserved students in the state.

The visibly elated First Lady commended the Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Abdullahi, and his team for their efforts in bridging Nigeria’s digital divide through community-based technology projects.

She praised the agency’s partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative, noting that the collaboration is helping to empower communities through access to digital technology and information communication tools.

Mrs Tinubu highlighted the progress made through the initiative, revealing that the Benue ICT Centre is the fourth such facility commissioned across the country as she noted that previous centres had been established in Kwara and Oyo states, while additional digital economy centres fully equipped with computers and ICT facilities have also been provided in states including Abia, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Jigawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

The First Lady acknowledges ICT as a vital tool for empowering communities, particularly women and young people saying digital skills open doors to education, employment and participation in the global economy.

She stated that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at accelerating economic diversification through industrialization and digitalization.

Mrs Tinubu urged members of the host community to take ownership of the ICT centre and make effective use of its resources to ensure its success.

She also announced a N100 million empowerment package for women traders in Makurdi and surrounding communities, with N50 million designated for 1,000 women to recapitalize their businesses and another N50 million to support an additional 1,000 petty traders.

She appreciating Governor Hyacinth Alia for his support and commitment to the development of Benue State and urged residents to support him.

Speaking, the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia described the ICT centre as a transformational project that would bridge the digital divide between urban and rural communities.

Alia noted that the facility would provide short technical courses, support online learning, encourage entrepreneurship and create opportunities for young people to secure jobs and earn income through digital platforms while remaining in their communities.

He expressed commitment of Benue State Government to ensuring the sustainability of the centre through reliable power supply, internet connectivity, qualified trainers and community ownership structures adding that the facility would not be allowed to become “hardware without impact” but would remain a functional hub for learning, innovation and economic empowerment.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, said the decision to locate the facility in Ihugh was deliberate and reflects the First Lady’s commitment to empowering underserved communities across the country.

He said the centre would serve as a “digital launchpad” for the people of Ihugh and neighbouring communities, providing opportunities for citizens to acquire digital skills, develop innovative solutions and participate in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Abdullahi also noted that the facility would not only benefit young people seeking careers in technology but would also support farmers through digital tools that improve agricultural productivity as farmers would be trained to use technology for weather monitoring, soil analysis, precision farming and crop management.

The NITDA boss said in its collaboration with the Benue State Government under Governor Hyacinth Alia, more than 13,300 Benue residents had already benefited from digital literacy and skills training programmes under the agency’s Digital Literacy for All and 3MTT initiatives, adding that NITDA had established nine digital learning centres across Benue State and was supporting the state’s smart school initiative through training in artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies.

In his remarks, the Tor Tiv, HRM, Professor James Ayatse, commended the First Lady for what he described as a landmark project that would transform lives and expand opportunities for young people and women in the state. He recalled Senator Tinubu’s visit to Benue following the Yelewata massacre and thanked her for continuing to identify with the people of the state.

The monarch noted that the ICT centre is strategically located in an area where the Benue State Government has established a university focused on science, agriculture and technology, adding that students and youths in the area would greatly benefit from the facility while it would help reduce youth idleness, promote digital literacy and contribute to socio-economic development.