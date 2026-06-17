From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has demolished a building at Arubiewe Road, Gbenku, off Olodo Garage, Egbeda LG, Ibadan, allegedly used as a storage facility for arms and ammunition by suspected criminal elements, intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity and dismantle criminal networks operating within the state.

The demolition, carried out yesterday on the directive of Governor Seyi Makinde, followed intelligence reports and investigations by security agencies linking the property to the concealment of weapons allegedly used for criminal activities.

Speaking during the exercise, the Commissioner for Public Works, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, said the action became necessary after security operatives uncovered a cache of arms and ammunition at the premises.

According to him, the development was part of ongoing efforts by the state government and security agencies to curb criminal activities and improve public safety in the state.

Mogbonjubola recalled that the state had recently witnessed a series of kidnapping incidents, including the abduction of schoolchildren and another high-profile case involving a relative of a former federal minister.

He explained that security investigations subsequently led to the discovery of criminal hideouts and properties allegedly linked to kidnappers and other violent offenders.

“Just a few days after earlier security operations, this particular location was identified as a major storage point for arms and ammunition, including heavy weapons. Following investigations by the police and a detailed report submitted by the Commissioner of Police to His Excellency, approval was given for the demolition of the property,” he said.

The commissioner stressed that the demolition was intended to serve as a strong warning to individuals and groups involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes.

“This action sends a clear message that the Oyo State Government will not tolerate criminality in any form. Anyone using property to facilitate crime should know that there will be consequences,” he added.

While declining to disclose specific details about the weapons recovered for security reasons, Mogbonjubola maintained that substantial quantities of arms and ammunition were discovered at the location.

He further disclosed that due process was followed before the demolition, noting that the state Ministry of Justice was informed after the governor approved the exercise.

Responding to questions from journalists, the commissioner clarified that the demolished building was different from the property previously linked to the kidnapping of the younger sister of a former minister, describing the latest discovery as a separate case involving the storage of weapons.

He also urged residents, landlords and property agents to support security efforts by providing timely information to law enforcement agencies and conducting proper background checks on prospective tenants.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command has announced the recovery of additional firearms, ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles and other exhibits linked to a criminal network allegedly headed by one Surajudeen Babatunde Adio, popularly known as “Surii Ilupeju.”

In a statement issued by Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the command said ongoing investigations and further interrogation of suspects earlier arrested led to fresh recoveries through intelligence-driven operations.

“Items recovered include a pump-action gun, a single-barrel gun, a single-barrel gun, two locally-made single-barrel pistols, a locally-made double-barrel pistol, 23 live cartridges and eight rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

“The police also recovered several vehicles believed to be connected to the investigation, including a Mazda bus, Hummer bus, BAW bus, multiple Toyota buses, two Toyota Sienna vehicles, a Ford Sharon, a Toyota Previa and a Nissan Cabstar. Other items recovered were a Suzuki Inazuma power bike, three scrap motorcycles and large quantities of Accord Party-branded hats, shirts and face caps.

“ Efforts are ongoing to determine the ownership of the recovered items and establish possible links to criminal activities within and outside Oyo State.”

The police added that investigations had been intensified to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Abimbola Olugbenga, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led operations against armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping and other violent crimes, while urging residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies.