IED explosion kills three police officers in Zamfara

Three police officers have been killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated along the Anka-Bagega Road in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5:05 p.m. on Monday while a police team was carrying out an operation to neutralise a suspected explosive device believed to have been planted by bandits.

Security sources said the operation was led by Superintendent of Police Abdulrazak Musa Hassan, the officer in charge of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

According to reports, the team, which included officers from the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), was conducting a controlled clearance exercise using an armoured personnel carrier when the vehicle accidentally triggered the explosive.

The explosion killed SP Abdulrazak Musa Hassan, Inspector Murtala Musa of the VCRU and Inspector Auwal Ahmad, who was attached to the EOD unit.

Their bodies were subsequently evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have since deposited the remains in a hospital morgue as investigations into the incident continue.

Security presence has also been reinforced around the affected area to prevent further attacks and facilitate the safe clearance of the road.

The latest incident underscores the growing threat posed by improvised explosive devices in parts of Zamfara, where security forces continue to battle armed bandit groups operating across several communities.

The Anka-Bagega axis has remained one of the state’s security flashpoints, with repeated attacks disrupting movement and threatening the safety of residents and security personnel.

Security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the explosion.